MG Hector Price Increased, Bookings Re-open

The MG Hector received over 28,000 bookings within six weeks of its launch, forcing the car-maker to temporarily stop accepting bookings and ramp up production at their Halol car-manufacturing facility.



The good news is that the car-maker has announced that it has re-open bookings of MG Hector from 29 September ‘for a limited period’. To cope up with the demand for MG hector, MG Motor India will begin the second shift from November this year and will be adding approximately 500 people to their direct payroll.

Currently, there are about 15,000 customers in the queue for the SUV, who will be provided with the first preference to book the Hector now that the bookings have opened. As of now, the waiting period for MG Hector currently extends to nearly roughly three months depending on the variant. Interested buyers can book the MG Hector by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000 on the carmaker’s website or at its 120 plus touchpoints across the country. (Also read: MG Hector First Drive Review)



The not too great news is that the new bookings will be made on the revised price of the MG Hector which has seen an increase of approximately 2.5 per cent (again depending on the variant). However, MG Motor add that ‘the price at the time of delivery will prevail’. Customers who had booked MG Hector in the first phase will be protected from the price increase. The MG Hector is priced at Rs 12.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the re-opening of bookings, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India, said, “We are extremely overwhelmed with the response that MG Hector has received. As part of our commitment to customer satisfaction, we plan to retain the very special introductory prices for our first customers who have expressed full confidence in the MG brand during its launch. We are also working towards accelerating our production ramp-up to serve our new bookings at the earliest.”