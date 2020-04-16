MG Hector Plus Set to Launch Around June

Morris Garages in India will add the MG Hector Plus earlier displayed at the Auto Expo 2020 to their line-up.

MG Motor India currently offer the Hector SUV and the fully-electric ZS EV in the Indian market. At the Auto Expo 2020 one of the interesting cars on display was the MG Hector Plus. New reports suggest that the launch of the MG Hector Plus was supposed to take place this month but has been delayed to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MG Hector Plus is basically a larger Hector with a six-seat configuration which sports slight design changes. We cannot be sure yet but this may also be offered with the option of a seven-seat configuration. The MG Hector Plus can be distinguished from the front with the sleek LED DRLs, the front bumper that gets new styling, and a new layout for the headlamp and fog-lamp clusters. The rear also gets a slightly changed design and sports new tail-lights.

When the MG Hector was launched in India it was branded India’s most connected SUV with all the features and installations it had. The MG Hector Plus may get a new design for the interior but will carry all of the connectivity features over from the Hector and maybe even some more. The highest variant of the Hector gets premium features such as heated outer rearview mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, four-way electrically adjustable co-driver seat, interior lighting in eight colours and a 360-degree camera.

The MG Hector Plus is likely to get the same engine options that are being offered with the MG Hector. The first is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 143 hp and a peak torque of 250 Nm. The second is a hybrid petrol engine that uses the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that provides an extra 20 Nm of torque assist. The third option is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that makes 170 hp and a peak torque of 350 Nm.

The MG Hector Plus will go up against the likes of the upcoming Tata Gravitas and the second-generation Mahindra XUV500 that will both make their début in our market soon.

