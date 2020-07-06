MG Gloster Seven Things to Know

Chinese-owned British brand Morris Garages are continuing their Indian market offensive with the upcoming Gloster SUV.

With MG’s website already teasing the arrival of the Gloster, it is safe to assume that the official launch is right around the corner. We have put together the seven essential details about the Gloster SUV that you need to know ahead of its launch.

The Gloster’s Generous Dimensions The Gloster is a full-sized seven-seater SUV and comes with the dimensions to match. It will be MG’s flagship in India and as such will measure 5,005 mm by 1,932mm by 1,875mm in terms of its length, width, and height respectively, and offer a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. This makes the Gloster measure up to a similar size to its potential rivals in the Indian market.

Based on the Maxus/LDV D90 Maxus and LDV are other companies owned by MG’s parent brand SAIC, and the Gloster is essentially a re-badge of these two brands’ D90 SUV already on sale in China. So while it is an all-new model for India, it isn’t a completely new model in the global space.

Gloster to be Powered By 2.0-litre Engine Even though the D90 is sold in China with two petrol and two diesel options, we expect the most powerful engine option of the lot to make it to the Indian market. So the Gloster is likely to be powered by the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine making 218 hp and 480 Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed AMT. The Gloster will also get a part-time all-wheel-drive system to add to its SUV credentials.

Gloster Gets Top-spec Features As MG’s flagship SUV, we expect the Gloster to come full-loaded when it is launched here. So a generous touchscreen with connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, LED lighting fixtures and a 360-degree camera.

Gloster Launch Date We understand that the Gloster will be launched in India just in time for the festive season. So expect a late-October or early-November launch for this full-blown body-on-frame SUV.

MG Gloster Price We know that MG have a fully-functional plant in Halol, Gujarat, and the Gloster is likely to be manufactured at this very plant. However, considering the premium nature of this SUV we expect the Gloster’s price to start at Rs.35 lakh ex-showroom.