MG Gloster India Launch on 8 October; Variants Explained

The MG Gloster will be India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV, and will be available in four variants which can be booked for an initial amount of Rs 1 lakh.

The MG Gloster will be launched in India on 8 October and is expected to be priced around Rs 40 lakh. It will be available in India in two seating options – a spacious six-seater and a practical seven-seater versions. In all there will be four different variants to choose from in India. This will include the entry-level Super, Smart, Sharp and the top-end Savvy. The Sharp and Savvy will be available with a more powerful version of the twin-turbo diesel which makes 218 hp and will be equipped with a four-wheel-drive system. But it’s just the top-of-the-line Savvy trim which will boast the much talked about ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist Systems) features, with clever safety tech like a forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.

Meanwhile, the Super and Smart trims will get a single turbocharger version of the 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 163 hp and 375 Nm of torque. The base Super variant will be available only in seven-seater combination, while the Smart and Savvy trims would be available only with captain seats. Interestingly, the mid-level Sharp trim would be available in both six- and seven-seater configuration.

To help you decide which variant is most suitable for your needs, we try to decode all the four versions of the new MG Gloster:

MG Gloster – SUPER variant

Exterior Design: Being the entry-level variant of the MG Gloster gets standard design elements like a chrome-studded front grill, chrome-finished door handles, and decorative fender and mirror garnish. All the four variants also feature a dual-barrel twin-chrome exhaust, LED headlamps with Auto Levelling, LED DRLs, and LED Tail lamps. Some of the other design highlights of the MG Gloster Super trim are its diamond-cut multi-spoke alloy wheels and turn indicator integrated on the ORVMs.

Cabin: All of the variants of MG Gloster come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, USB ports, Bluetooth connectivity to stream music and make calls. The interiors of Super get an all-black theme with a mix of fabric and leatherette upholstery. All four variants come with leather highlights on the dashboard and door panels.

Seating: This is the entry-level variant of the new MG Gloster, which like we mentioned above, comes only in the seven-seat configuration. Which means, two separate seats upfront, a bench for three in the middle row, and seating for two on the last row. Basically, it misses out on the second row Captain seats.

Engine: The MG Gloster Super is powered by a 2.0-litre single-turbocharger diesel unit which churns out 163 hp and 375 Nm of torque. There’s a start-stop function with an eight-speed automatic transmission along with electronic gear shifts. To meet the expected price point, this variant will not be available with a four-wheel-drive system. but that’s impressive is, like we mentioned in out MG Gloster Review, outstanding NVH levels, and one of the reasons for this is the sound absorbing windscreen.

Features: In terms of safety, the MG Gloster Super comes dual front, side, and curtain airbags along with Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control System, Roll Movement Intervention, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, and Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist. Notably, the MG Gloster Super variant gets disc brakes only on the rear wheels, while the front has to make to with traditional drum brakes.

Other features in this version includes Driver Fatigue Reminder System, a rear camera, and electronic parking brake with Auto-hold. There are parking sensors in front and rear, so it misses out on 360-camera and radar. But you do get fog lamps, and ISOFIX child seat anchors, along with heated outside mirrors and rear windshield defogger.

























MG Gloster – SMART variant

The MG Gloster Smart variant is a step above the entry-level Super, and comes with additional features and styling elements. It also gets the 163 hp, 2.0-litre single-turbocharger diesel engine, and will be two-wheel drive only.

Exterior Design: MG Gloster Smart looks similar to the entry-level model but gets some extra stylish elements like a chrome-styled front bash-plate, DLO garnish, side stepper and roof rails.

Interiors: The cabin is laced with premium tan leather upholstery with stylish diamond-stitch pattern which are usually seen in luxury cars. Upmarket bits also include chrome-plated highlights and honeycomb pattern garnishes. The MG Gloster Smart variant also gets leather and chrome accents on the luggage compartment sill.

Features: The cabin gets LED reading light on all three rows of seats, and red ambient lighting. More importantly, the MG Gloster Smart version gets an electric sunroof, paddle-shift gear controls, and cornering lights. The feature list also includes a tyre pressure monitoring system, PM 2.5 filter, automatic/powered tailgate with hands-free operation with ‘Kick Gesture’. The driver’s seat is 12-way electric adjustment. There’s even a three-zone automatic air-conditioning, eight-speaker system as well as Android Auto and Apple Carplay capability alongside the i-Smart 2.0 integration with over 70 connected car features.

MG Gloster – SHARP 2.0 Twin-Turbo

There are no major differences in the MG Gloster Sharp 2.0 twin-turbo variant’s exterior and cabin design and layout. But it gets a more powerful engine and several more features which are mentioned below.

Engine: The big change here is the powerful 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel that churns out 218 hp and 480 Nm of torque and comes mated with an eight-speed automatic. In addition to this the MG Gloster Sharp gets important features that make this full-blown premium SUV such a unique offering. These include an on-demand four-wheel-drive (4WD) system with preset terrain modes offering seven setting. The drive modes consist of Eco, Sport and Auto, while the terrain modes offer Snow, Mud, and Sand settings. More importantly, it also has an electro-mechanical differential lock making MG Gloster a capable off-roader.

Feature: Apart from the features seen on the Smart trim, the MG Gloster Sharp 2.0 twin-turbo gets additional equipment like dual-pane panoramic sunroof, driver seat and ORVM memory functions, wireless charging, and driver’s seat massage and ventilation. While the co-driver seat is electrically adjustable. Other useful kit that comes specially handy on our roads is the blind-spot detection system and 360-degree view camera that makes parking and manoeuvring this gigantic SUV a breeze. The vehicle also has 64-colour ambient lighting, illuminated front and rear scuff plates, and ORVMs with MG logo projection. For the music buff, the MG Gloster Sharp comes with a better sounding 12-speaker system with a subwoofer and amplifier, instead of the eight-speaker music system sported by the lower Smart variant.

MG Gloster SAVVY 2.0 Twin Turbo

In addition to the features of the Sharp 2.0 Twin Turbo, the MG Gloster Savvy 2.0 Twin Turbo gets a whole lot of more features and technologies. If you’ve been waiting to experience the Autonomous Level 1 driving, the this is the variant for you. The Savvy trim comes equipped with the much talked about Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that’s loaded with future tech such as a Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Parking Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control. This could be your first step towards autonomous mobility.

The MG Gloster i-SMART 2.0 package

MG Gloster’s i-SMART 2.0 comes with over 70 connected car features which are available in the Smart, Savvy, and Sharp variant. It packs in Critical Tyre Pressure Voice Alert, Shortpedia App that gives short news summaries, and Anti-Theft Immobilization via Smartphone that remotely halts the engine ignition. It also offers 3D maps by MapMyIndia which gives information around COVID-19 testing centres as well and various other alerts like potholes and speed checks. MG customers can also enjoy the Apple Watch Connectivity and can even operate the Gaana app with voice control.

Price of the MG Gloster variants will be announced on 8 October and is expected to begin from Rs 40 lakh onwards. You can read our MG Gloster India review right here.