MG Astor Global Unveil

MG Astor is the latest mid-size SUV that is slated to take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun with expected prices starting from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh.

The MG Astor is based on the ZS SUV platform and features a softer, coupé SUV design. Carl Gotham, Advanced Design Director, SAIC Design Advanced, London, said that the Astor’s design is based on the philosophy of ‘Emotional Dynamism’ and will help the customer connect with the car better. One of the most prominent facets of the Astor is its front-end styling, dominated by an attractive grille and lighting units. The headlamp features nine crystal diamond elements that give it a unique and distinct look.

MG revealed that the interiors will be available with a choice of three colour schemes including red, white and black. They further said that the choice of materials for the interiors will reflect the car’s premium character. Customers can choose between two power units – the Brit Dynamic 220 turbo-petrol engine or the VTi Tech petrol engine. The former is a 1.3-litre unit that develops 140 hp and a peak torque of 220 Nm while mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The latter is a 1.5-litre mill and will come with a choice of either a manual transmission or an eight-step CVT, and it produces 110 hp and a peak torque of 144Nm.

The manufacturer also claims that the Astor is packed to the hilt with things such as autonomous Level 2, personal assistant, and an extensive suite of connectivity and entertainment options. The well-known paralympic athlete, Deepa Malik has lent her voice to the AI assistant and the system offers many options for personalization. MG have partnered with Bosch for the ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance systems). The AI uses six radars and five cameras to manage 14 advanced Autonomous Level 2 features. Safety equipment and technology include ESP, TCS and HDC along with 20-plus features. In the comfort and entertainment section, the Astor gets a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, electric parking brake, heated ORVM, rain-sensing wipers, PM 2.5 filter, panoramic sky roof, rear a-c vent and a 10.1-inch HD infotainment system.

Following the unveil, MG announced that the Astor will reach showrooms for display on 19 September and that bookings will begin shortly after. More details on the pricing and variants after the launch.

Story: Joshua Varghese