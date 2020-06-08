MG and Tata Power Tie-up for Superfast Chargers

A tie-up between MG Motor India and Tata Power will lead to deployment of Superfast chargers at select MG dealerships for electric vehicles (EV).

Electric vehicles are gaining popularity in India and the solution for multiple charging needs is being addressed. Initiating the next phase of EV revolution in India, MG Motor India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power utility. As part of the deal, Tata Power will deploy 50-kW DC Superfast chargers at select MG dealerships and offer end-to-end EV charging solutions across India.

MG Motor, through this association, aim to focus on the key cities that they will be foraying into as a part of their future EV expansion plans. These 50-kW DC Superfast chargers will be accessible by both MG ZS EV customers as well as other EV owners whose automobiles are compatible with the CCS (Combined Charging System) and CHAdeMO charging standards.

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “Further strengthening our commitment to India, we aim to provide our customers with a robust charging ecosystem to promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions. With a partner like Tata Power, a renowned major in the field of power, we are confident that we will create a distinct synergy together.”

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power Company Limited, said, “We are delighted to associate with MG Motor India as an end-to-end EV charging partner as also work on second life of battery usage in future. As India’s leading integrated player in the EV charging space, we aim to provide customers a seamless charging experience. We are confident that this partnership with MG Motor will further boost our country’s ability to adopt the electrified range of vehicles that MG Motor has to offer.”

MG Motor India already have a total of 10 stations with a 50-kW Superfast charger across its dealerships in five cities – New Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad – and are expanding into more cities. Tata Power, on the other hand, have established an elaborate EV charging ecosystem with more than 180 charging points in 19 different cities under “EZ Charge” brand along with digital platform to enhance customer experience. The MG Motor and Tata Power partnership will involve the core values and an operating model in line with their existing customer-centric approach including exploring the possibility of second life management for EV batteries as well.

