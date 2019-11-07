Mercedes V-Class Elite Launched With New BS-VI Diesel Engine

Mercedes-Benz India have introduced the new V 220 d international model, in V-Class Elite long-wheelbase guise, at Rs 1.1 crore (ex-showroom). It will be sold alongside the existing Exclusive and Expression variants.

The new Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite is based on the long-wheelbase model platform and sports the facelift look from the international model introduced earlier this year. It will be offered as a six-seater only. The highlights include luxury seats with leather upholstery and massaging function, climate control, a 360° camera with Active Park Assist, and a Burmester premium audio system with 15 speakers. The suspension also benefits from Agility Control with the selective damping system. A panoramic roof is offered as an option. There are also seven exterior paint colours to choose from. It is offered with 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, with larger-diameter 18-inchers available as an option.

The new styling on the V-Class Elite is also joined by a new heart. It packs the new OM654 2.0-litre (1,950 cc) turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine also seen in the C-, E- and CLS-Class models. The output figures stay the same at 163 hp and 380 Nm, however, unlike the international models; the V 250 d with 190 hp/440 Nm and the V 300 d with 239 hp/500 Nm in Europe. That said, the new 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic does make it to the party. Overall, improved efficiency and lower exhaust emissions will be direct benefits.

The new V-Class Elite is also offered with the Star Ease maintenance packages from Mercedes-Benz India, with prices starting from Rs 1.09 lakh for the two-year/30,000-km package.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is also available as the V 220 d Exclusive extra-long-wheelbase and the V 220 d Expression long-wheelbase models, priced at Rs 68.40 lakh and Rs 81.90 lakh, both ex-showroom. Both of these use the BS IV-compliant 2.2-litre (2,143 cc) turbo-diesel engine, that also makes 163 hp and 380 Nm, paired to the 7G-Tronic seven-speed automatic transmission.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “We are glad to continue our product offensive with the launch of yet another unique and versatile product for our discerning customers. The V-Class launched in January this year pioneered the luxury MPV segment and has witnessed much success. We listen to our customers and now have seen an opportunity to complete the range of the V-Class in India with the introduction of the V-Class Elite. The V-Class Elite combines functionality with utmost luxury, unparalleled comfort, convenience, and uncompromised safety, all of which illustrate true characteristics of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. The V-Class Elite is targeted at a wide array of potential customers comprising large families, sports enthusiasts, businesses owners, who want a top-end luxury MPV that suits their lifestyles. We are confident that the V-Class Elite as a one of its kind product in India will create new benchmarks for luxury travel in the country and expand the segment.

“We will be continuing our product offensive in Q4 as well, and we strive to launch a product every month, going forward into the next year. We aim to continue engaging with our customers and fascinate them with offering unique and memorable products, services and experiences. We are also very satisfied with our sales performance, particularly during the festive period and have witnessed early signs of recovery.”