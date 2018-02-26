Mercedes Ready Three New Stars for Geneva

Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, and Mercedes-Maybach will introduce a new model each at the Geneva Motor Show: the revitalised C-Class saloon, the four-door, four-seater AMG GT Coupé, and the restyled and always extravagant Maybach S-Class.

New C-Class

Behind that star-studded grille, the new C inherits a slew of equipment and technology, including the twin widescreen displays inside. The arrival of new engine lines is also imminent. While the new 1,950-cc (2.0-litre) turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine will be offered in India, we expect, in C 220 d guise for starters, whether we receive the new straight-six engines remains to be seen.

AMG GT Coupé

The AMG GT Coupé will add to the GT family a model that many consider a missing ingredient in what is a brilliant mix. With two more doors and seats, the 2+2 arrangement will allow two more passengers to experience the thrill of the BiTurbo V8 and the staggering performance on tap. The question is, will we see GT, GT S, GT C, and, perhaps, even GT R derivatives of the same?

Maybach S-Class

While the new Maybach S-Class arrived only recently, the model revealed now harks back about 15 years ago and evokes the old Maybach’s lines with its huge chrome grille and two-tone paint-job. It will be available as the S 560 with the BiTurbo V8 petrol, or as the S 650, with the legendary BiTurbo V12 petrol engine with a full 1,000 Nm of torque.

