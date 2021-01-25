Mercedes EQA Compact SUV Makes its Official Debut

The smallest all-electric model from the three-pointed star, the Mercedes EQA compact SUV, has made its debut.

The EQ sub-brand from the German automobile major is gaining momentum and the latest model to arrive, the third one in the line-up, is the Mercedes EQA. With its size and proportions sitting almost exactly in the GLA’s, the Mercedes EQA promises a mix of everyday usability, good power, long range and versatility to go with its compact size. The 4.4-metre -long Mercedes EQA features the typical Mercedes-EQ front end with the “Black Panel” radiator grille and central star logo, as well as the continuous light strip front and rear for maximum distinction day and night. With several trim lines available, there are more detailed touches that help it stand out.

Inside, depending on the equipment line, are a back-lit trim element – a Mercedes-Benz première. Further details include rose gold-coloured decorative elements on the air-vents, seats and the vehicle key. The “Edition 1” launch model features perforated leather seats with the fabric in signature Mercedes-EQ “pure blue” visible through.

For motive force, the Mercedes EQA packs a 140-kW asynchronous electric motor on the front axle. Driving the front axle through a single-speed automatic transmission, it’s good for 190 hp and 375 Nm. The motor is paired to a battery pack with an energy density of 66.5 kWh. That allows for reasonably spirited performance with a sprint from zero to 100 km/h accomplished in 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h. Now on to the range. Mercedes state 480 km and a rated consumption of 15.7 kWh/100 km. The NEDC range is rated at 486 km, however, the indicative real-world figure is the WLTP range of 426 km. With Mercedes me Charge, owners will have access to a wide network of charging outlets.

The Mercedes EQA 250 is priced from € 47,540.50, or Rs 42 lakh approximately, in Germany. Mercedes say they’ll have a more powerful version with eATS all-wheel drive, a peak power of over 200 kw (272 hp), and a range of more than 500 km later. Think Mercedes EQA 300. This is just the start. Mercedes will also introduce more EQ models this year, with the EQS saloon up next, the EQE executive sedan, and SUV versions of the the EQS and EQE as well as another compact SUV, the EQB, set to follow.

