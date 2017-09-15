Mercedes-Benz To Host Luxe Drive In Gurugram



Mercedes-Benz have organised the Luxe Drive in the corporate-hub in NCR – Gurugram. The Luxe Drive has been conducted in several cities in India, it provides the opportunity for customers and potential customers to look through at the Mercedes experience.

The event will be held on September 16th and 17th, with the experience open to customers of all ages. The Luxe Drive claims to be built on the three strong pillars of adrenaline, gourmet and lifestyle. Mercedes-Benz India have also tied up especially with renowned chef Ranveer Brar, who will prepare some gastronomic delights for the patrons present at the event. India’s leading fashion conglomerate Genesis Luxury will showcase apparel and accessories by top international brands. A self-driving experience of new range of cars will be offered to the customers and potential buyers. An off-road experience will be available in cities where the demonstration could be arranged. Along with the demonstration of the AMG line-up to create an adrenaline rush, along with the C-Class and E- Class, along with innovative car displays.

Story: Sahej Patheja

