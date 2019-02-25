Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition Announced

The Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition is the swansong for the SLC-Class model line; one that will depart the portfolio this year. Auf wiedersehen, baby SL.

The Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition signifies the end of a car-line that has been in the three-pointed star’s portfolio for over 20 years. The SLC Final Edition is available with all available engine choices – the 156-PS SLC 180, the 184-PS SLC 200, the 245-PS SLC 300 and, of course, the AMG SLC 43 with the 390-PS BiTurbo V6. The launch colour is an exclusive Sun Yellow, harking back to the original Yellowstone launch colour of the erstwhile first-generation SLK-Class.

The Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition is based on the AMG Line trim and includes AMG Styling bumpers, sport suspension, larger perforated brake discs. The exclusive “SLC Final Edition” badges are positioned on the front quarter panels below the chromed fin on either side. Inside, there is two-tone nappa leather on sport seats and carbon-fibre look leather inserts in the head restraints and the upper section of the seatbacks.

The hard-top “Vario-roof” roadster was the first to introduce a convertible hardtop in 1996 when its first-generation model arrived in R170 SLK-Class guise. In 2004, the R171 second-gen model adopted a front-end reminiscent of Formula 1 racecars. The R172 third-generation car arrived in 2011 and was updated in 2016 and given the ‘SLC’ name-tag.

Story: Jim Gorde