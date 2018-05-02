Mercedes-Benz S 350 d L Road Test Review – Passing the Torch

The new S-Class embodies technology from the future, elevated comfort, and legendary luxury with one single aim: to continue to be recognised as the “best car in the world”. We delve into what’s behind it earning that tag.

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The afternoon sun is creeping higher in the sky. The heat is getting more intense, as is the battle in the premium luxury segment. That’s seen a lot more action of late, with all major manufacturers vying for a piece of the coveted pie. The three-pointed star has always been considered the best of the best, without heading into luxury yacht space, and the reasons behind that are several. With the facelift S-Class, the W/X222FL, Mercedes-Benz have made multiple changes — some evolutionary, some revolutionary — in a bid to make it stand out even in a very distinguished crowd. So, what’s new?

Head on, the new Mercedes S-Class bears a bold, chromed radiator-grille with the three-pointed star sitting pretty atop. The new LED Multibeam headlamps look cutting-edge and sport an LED light-strip signature that was made to resemble a torch, three strips in each headlamp unit; a feature exclusive to the S-Class, with more new Mercedes models getting the dynamic new adaptive headlamp setup ― two strips for the E-Class, and one strip for the C. The sharp creases on the long bonnet and the flanks extend over the wheel-arches and seemingly suppress the bulk of the car into waves that gradually flow lower down and into the rear wheel-arch. India only gets the long-wheelbase model — 3,165 millimetres in all, with a body length of 5,255 mm. The “crystal look” tail-lamp cluster is all-LED and uses fibre-optics for a unique signature.

Get in, and there is a familiar air of quality. Yet, it seems new, more evolved, and a tad more sophisticated thanks to the new dual wide screens. Shut the door and it feels like you’ve stepped through a dimensional portal. The outside world is dismissed to another plane. In here, there’s little sound. None of the intermittent motorcycle horns or rumbling bus engines make their presence felt. Not in here. The use of neat, almost raw, wood trim blends into the calming effect of the supple beige leather upholstery, punctuated by aluminium-finish air vents. The multi-way, beautifully supportive seats let you settle in comfortably. Push the start button and many of the changes made to the car present themselves.

Two 12.3-inch wide screens that form one nearly seamless main display unit light up and douse you with information: one shows you various vehicle functions and settings while the other — behind the steering wheel — packs the dials and driver info, including everything from trip and odo to G-force and numeral-ized peak torque. The ambient lighting, available in a choice of 64 colours, bathes the cabin in a pleasant hue. Even close to noon, the blue glow was distinct. The engine, and this is the all-new in-line six-cylinder turbo-diesel, turns over barely audible. The familiar gear-lever, behind the wheel on the right side of the steering column, gets a flick down. Off we go.

