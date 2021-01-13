Mercedes-Benz Ready 15 New Products For India In 2021

Mercedes-Benz have been throned Indian luxury carmaker for the sixth year in a row with sales figures of 7893 units delivered in the year 2020. In addition, the German auto manufacturer is set to introduce 15 new products in India this year.

The 2021 upcoming line-up has been coined with the motto ‘Reimagining Excellence’ aimed at making the brand more desirable to potential customers. We look forward to new models from the Stuttgart firm which surely would continue to strive towards the company’s success story in India. Last year saw the long-wheelbase E-Class sedan being the highest seller for Mercedes-Benz, but, momentum was maintained too with the SUV series with the GLC, GLE, and GLS.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “2020 remained an unprecedented year for the industry and we are glad to make a strong sales recovery for us and our dealers. We are particularly satisfied with the strong Q4 performance registering a 40% growth over Q3, and continuing the sales momentum from the preceding quarters. Despite facing prolonged market headwinds, Mercedes-Benz pursued its product strategy, introduced 10 new products that received overwhelming customer response. Mercedes-Benz accomplished significant milestones in form of introducing the first-ever luxury EV in India, the EQC, and rolling out the first ‘Made in India AMG’, GLC 43 Coupe, underlining the resilience we all displayed.”

“We remain cautiously optimistic and are confident of continuing the sales momentum gained, despite facing pandemic triggered market upheavals. Mercedes-Benz India cautiously optimistic and we back it up with 15 new or renewed products and innovations in doing business. 2021 will be a product packed year, which we are confident will translate into excitement for customers and our dealer partners.” Schwenk added.