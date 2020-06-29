Mercedes-Benz MBUX Gets COVID-19 Centres on GPS

Mercedes-Benz’s new MBUX infotainment system will now have COVID-19 based information integrated into their vehicles’ navigation systems.

With the numbers of active cases of the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to shoot up in India, this is a welcome move from the German brand and their Indian mapping-based collaborators. Developed jointly by Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) and MapmyIndia this innovation allows you to find the nearest COVID-19 centres, offers time real-time information of no-go areas as per government directives, and even offers notifications and guidelines regarding rules and regulations. The first Mercedes-Benz vehicle to get this updated MBUX infotainment with COV_D19 updates is the newly launched GLS.

Speaking regarding this innovative feature, Manu Saale, Managing Director & CEO, MBRDI stated, “This is a proud moment where the team has developed this much-needed innovation to add another layer of safety for our end-customers in India. Our infotainment team, who have a key role to play on the entire MBUX including the Interior Assist & Rear Seat entertainment, earlier this year was instrumental in launching another timely innovation for Korean market where the infotainment system helps in navigating to stores with N95 masks/ respirators, also.” He added, “Our technology platform for MBUX both in onboard (Car) & offboard (Cloud Backbone) is built in such a way to accelerate new services and features to our customer.”

Commenting on this collaboration, Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia, said, “Mercedes-Benz is renowned worldwide for its highest level of safety and customer comfort. Ever since the pandemic broke out, our teams have been developing tools and solutions leveraging its best-in-class indigenously developed location technology to benefit Indians. I am happy that a leading company like Mercedes-Benz India has partnered with us in furthering this effort of ours.”