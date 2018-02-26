Mercedes-Benz Launch Made In India S-Class



Mercedes-Benz have launched their updated flagship S-Class limousine in India, with prices starting at Rs. 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). The new S-Class is also India’s first BS-VI compliant vehicle Made in India, for India.

Mercedes-Benz have launched the S-Class in two variants. The S 350 d is powered by the new 3.0-litre in-line six motor which develops 286 PS and 600 Nm, and is the most powerful diesel motor to be made by the three-pointed star in India. The second option is the twin-turbo petrol powered S 450 which packs the 3.0-litre six-cylinder motor which develops 367 PS and 500 Nm. Both cars feed their power to the rear wheels through the nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox.

The new S-Class features a slew of changes over its predecessors, including the latest generation of radar-based driving assistance which make for a stress-free drive while reducing the chance of having an accident, as well as providing maximum driver protection.

Among the luxuries are a panoramic sliding sunroof which comes with an obstruction sensor. There’s also a new multifunction steering wheel with ergonomic touch controls to make driving easier, and the option to change the interior fragrance to suit ones personal taste with the AIR BALANCE package, with a choice of six fragrances to choose from. In addition to this, the circulating air quality can be improved by ionisation and filtering of incoming and recirculating air. The ambient lighting feature comes with a choice of 64 colours to choose from. The car has a bunch of futuristic displays in HD resolution with built-in smartphone integration such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with voice control. There is also the provision of wireless charging in the rear centre arm-rest. The new S-Class also packs the rear-seat entertainment package as standard.

Visually the updated S-Class features a radiator grille with three louvres and vertical bars in high gloss black highlight. Along with that it also gets a new front bumper with larger air-intakes that lend the car its sporty appeal. The new Multibeam LED headlamps with the three light ‘torches’ are exclusive to the S-Class, making it easier to differentiate from other Mercedes-Benz sedans. The car also gets distinct crystal-look tail-lamps.

The S-Class comes with a plethora of safety features as standard, along with additional optional safety technology known as Driver Assistance Package. The new package is a new-radar based driving assistance system, which reduces the strain on the driver. The Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC controls the distance to vehicles in front, along with the Active Steering Assist which helps the car remain in its lane up to speeds of 210 km/h. These features, paired with the Active Braking Assist which acts as an emergency function to avoid accidents with vehicles, and Blind Spot Assist which warns the driver of vehicles in the cars blind spot during a lane change, make the S-Class a relaxing atmosphere for occupants.

The pricing for the new S-Class are as follows (ex-showroom, India):

S 350 d — Rs 1.33 crore

S 450 — Rs 1.37 crore

Story: Sahej Patheja