Mercedes-Benz Introduce GLE 450 and 400 d Variants

Two new variants of the Mercedes GLE-Class SUV, the GLE 450 4MATIC and GLE 400 d 4MATIC, have expanded the three-pointed star’s SUV portfolio.

The premium SUV range from the German major has received a major boost with the addition of two big variants to the GLE-Class line-up, including the GLE 450 4MATIC petrol with EQ Boost and the GLE 400 d 4MATIC, priced at Rs 88.80 lakh and Rs 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. While the EQ Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid six-cylinder turbo-petrol is a new introduction, the GLE 400 d will sit below the Hip Hop Edition which is imported as a CBU (completely built-up unit) and costs Rs 1.25 crore.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class model, with the four-cylinder GLE 300 d turbo-diesel and the GLE 400 d Hip Hop Edition with a six-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, has already stirred up the market and commands a three-month waiting list. The GLE 450 4MATIC is the first petrol variant and aims to further drive its popularity and cater to the requirements of our discerning customers. The new Mercedes GLE 450 4MATIC mild-hybrid petrol packs the new 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, an integrated starter/generator (ISG) that adds up to 16 kW (22 hp) and a substantial 250 Nm of torque assist – or EQ Boost – briefly, as well as an electric auxiliary compressor (EAC) which is driven by the 48V electrical system and isn’t dependent on the exhaust gas stream, thus ensuring no turbo-lag. The peak output from the engine is 367 hp and 500 Nm, plus the EQ Boost assist factors in when needed down low, when overtaking, or to maintain coasting speed. The 9G-Tronic automatic transmission drives the 4MATIC system. The GLE 450 4MATIC can dismiss 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds.

The new GLE 400 d 4MATIC retains the new OM 656 2,925-cc in-line six-cylinder turbo-diesel with an output of 330 hp and a full 700 Nm of peak torque. It also gets the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission with 4MATIC all-wheel drive and also can dismiss 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds.

The new Mercedes GLE 450 and GLE 400 d are targeted at customers who are seeking a premium experience in urban environment who also love to tread the unbeaten path and venture into the outdoors. Making things easier are the Star Ease service packages that start for the new GLE 450 at Rs 77,600 and Rs 89,100 for the GLE 400 d, each for two years and unlimited kilometres.