Mercedes-Benz India launch Digital Service Drive Next



Mercedes-Benz India have launched new digital services in the form of Digital Service Drive Next and Pay at your convenience.

The German luxury brand is at the top of the Indian market in its segment and is consolidating its position with two new digital initiatives. The first one is called Digital Service Drive Next or DSD Nxt. This initiative includes booking and selecting service preferences online, service updates over WhatsApp, and personalized service with the service centre auto-detecting individual customers coming in. There’s also a ‘pay at your convenience’ financial system that allows you to either pay your service cost in zero-cost EMIs over three months or use a credit card to extend the payment period over a 12-month EMI.

Speaking regarding these new initiatives Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Every element of our strategy revolves around the customer. At Mercedes-Benz, we are designing the digital future and are responding to changing customer expectations, and faster innovation cycles. Digitalisation is driving customer experience. As a customer-centric brand, we believe in the integration of digital technology in our entire value chain, from design and development to production, and finally to sales and service. Towards this strategy, today we rolled-out key customer service initiatives under our digital program DSDNxt, the Vehicle Digital Reception System (vDRS), and WhatsApp for Business. These initiatives will ensure real-time service updates to our customers remotely, ensuring utmost convenience.

“As the market leaders, it is incumbent upon us to bring in solutions that empower the customers and reinforces their confidence in the segment. The smart financing solution ‘Pay at your convenience’ is a highly flexible financial offering that will support the customers to balance their financial commitments. With this first-of-its-kind solution, we aim to reinstall customer confidence and provide ‘Best Customer Experience.”