Mercedes-Benz Have Commenced An All-Women Mechatronics Course In India

Mercedes-Benz have commenced an all-women Mechatronics course in Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha (MKSSS), India, making them the first luxury car manufacturer to do so in the country. The German car maker signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which means that the company continues its contribution to the ‘Skill India’ initiative started by the government.

This is the first time that the German marque has collaborated with an all-women’s college, and will offer a one-year Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course. This will be Mercedes-Benz’s second MoU signing in Pune, taking the total number of MoU signings to seven for the Mechatronics programme country-wide. These courses are available in select cities: Pune, Aurangabad, Delhi, Noida, and Thiruvananthapuram in public and private colleges.

At the signing were Santosh Iyer, Vice-President, Customer Services and Corporate Affairs for Mercedes-Benz India, and Smita Ghaisas and P V S Shastry, president and secretary of MKSSS, Pune respectively.

Story: Zal Cursetji