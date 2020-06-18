Mercedes-Benz GLS Launched In India



The flagship SUV of the three-pointed star is here. The new Mercedes-Benz GLS carries a price tag of Rs 99.90 lakh ex-showroom.

The GLS is the standard-bearer of Mercedes-Benz’s luxurious SUV lineup and as such is the biggest and most indulgent offering of them all. Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India explains the importance of the GLS in the brand’s Indian history, “The GLS completes a decade in India and with more than 6700 units on Indian roads, it undoubtedly remains the most preferred full-size luxury SUV in its segment. The new GLS is the most luxurious SUV on offer from Mercedes-Benz in the Indian market and it will continue to remain an important pillar in Mercedes-Benz’s SUV portfolio.”

The Mercedes-Benz GLS now gets a longer wheelbase than the model preceding it at 3135 mm, which equates to a 60 mm increase and translates to 87 mm more space in the cabin. The GLS is available in two guises –400 d 4MATIC and 450 4MATIC. Both variants are priced at Rs 99.90 Lakh ex-showroom. The 400 d 4MATIC is powered by a 2,925-cc in-line six producing 330 hp and 700 Nm of torque for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.3 seconds. The 450 4MATIC comes with EQ Boost and is powered by a 2,999-cc in-line six engine producing 367 hp with an additional 22 horses from EQ Boost, and 500 Nm of torque with an additional 250 Nm coming via EQ Boost. The 0-100 km/h sprint time of the 450 is 6.2 seconds. EQ Boost comes from a 48-volt electric motor and integrated starter-generator, the latter is also responsible for energy recuperation to aid in fuel efficiency, claim Mercedes-Benz.

Safety and driving assist features on the new Mercedes-Benz GLS include Active Park Assist with a 360-degree surround-view camera, Blind Spot-Assist, Active Brake Assist, 9 airbags, Downhill Speed Regulation (DSR), and off-road ABS. Other features include a car wash function, Expression Interior Package with 64 colour ambient lighting, high-gloss anthracite lime wood trim, front passenger seat operation from the rear, electrically adjustable second seat row and electrically folding seat backrests in second and third rows, and AIRMATIC Level control to adjust car height while loading or unloading luggage.

In terms of in-car entertainment, you get a Burmester surround-sound system, a 12.3” x 2 Widescreen Cockpit with touch capabilities, an MBUX equipped multimedia system featuring the brand’s bespoke “Hey Mercedes” virtual assistant, and 3D HDD Navigation. There’s also Contactless Gesture Control, wireless charging (front and rear), an MBUX rear tablet that’s retractable, an additional USB ports in the rear and Mercedes me connect – the brand’s connected car technology. Mercedes-Benz have even included Coronavirus testing centres as points of interest in their MBUX software.

Martin Schwenk had a lot to say regarding the new Mercedes-Benz GLS at its launch –