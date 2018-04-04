Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition Launched

The new, grander Mercedes GLS-Class rolls in at Rs 86.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for both petrol and diesel turbo V6 models.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class has been around for some time now and there are few cars larger and more luxurious than the large seven-seater from the three-pointed star. Offered with a choice of two 3.0-litre turbo V6 engines – the GLS 350 d with its 258 PS and 620 Nm turbo-diesel, and the GLS 400 with its 333 PS and 480 Nm turbo-petrol – apart from the AMG GLS 63 with a 585-PS BiTurbo V8 petrol, the GLS lacks nothing in terms of presence, prestige, or performance. Yet, raising the bar a little higher are the new Grand Editions.

With the equipment list getting a few more ticks, the Grand Editions of the GLS 350 d and GLS 400 now receive a sort of black edition treatment, with black rings in the active headlamps, chromed bonnet fins, black-painted 20-inch wheels with a high-sheen finish, and standard rear-seat entertainment with twin 7.0-inch HD screens. Oh, and ‘Grand Edition’ badging. The engines continue as they are, paired to the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission with 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The GLS also packs AIRMATIC air suspension and the Parking package that includes the nifty 360° camera.

Story: Jim Gorde