Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Launched

The latest generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class has been launched in GLC 200 petrol and GLC 220 d 4MATIC diesel guises at Rs 52.75 lakh and Rs 57.75 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The new GLC combines outstanding on and off-road driving characteristics with space, practicality and comfort. The main changes are the new operating concept, driving assistance system and BS-VI engines: a 197-hp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and the new 194-hp 2.0-litre turbo-diesel, both paired to the nine-speed automatic. The diesel gets 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

The GLC is the first Mercedes car in India with NTG 6 telematics and the latest generation of the MBUX, or Mercedes-Benz User Experience, multimedia system, with intuitive and versatile operating options including touch control and the AI-based voice control system activated via the talk button or the “Hey, Mercedes” prompt. It has built-in what3words location technology to ensures that drivers reach their destination seamlessly, every single time.