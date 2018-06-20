Mercedes-Benz Explore Manufacture of Electric Cars in India

Mercedes-Benz are planning to manufacture electric cars in India. They also hinted at a global unveil of their new electric sub-brand “EQ” from next year.

Electrically-powered vehicles have begun consolidating their footing in the international market; slowly but steadily. Top car manufacturers have begun extensively exploring hybrid models or are actively pursuing a transition to fully-electric vehicles. Considering the rising levels of pollution and the similar increase in the prices of fuel, the transition may be quicker than we imagine. Mercedes-Benz are among these automakers that are taking the next step in mobility, by gearing up to manufacture electric vehicles at their plant in Chakan, Pune.

As reported by a leading news agency, Mercedes-Benz India, VP (Sales and Marketing), Michael Jopp, said, ‘As the Indian market moves towards electrics, we will be investigating local manufacturing here. As part of our long-term perspective (on India), we want to manufacture here. When it happens, we would certainly manufacture them at our plant in Chakan, alongside the combustion engine vehicles.’

Mercedes-Benz went on to add that the move is tentative because they are yet to overcome a few key challenges. One of their propositions was that the government should be lenient with duties imposed on imported electric vehicles, at least for a short while. This is crucial to raising demand, and will encourage manufacturers to march forward with the production of EVs in the country. Another shortcoming highlighted by Mercedes-Benz was a lack of a well-spread infrastructure to support the charging of these vehicles.

Once sorted, Mercedes-Benz have announced that they will look into manufacturing the electric vehicles at their plant in Chakan, Pune. They are also planning to introduce their electric sub-brand, EQ to the world next year.

While we wait for the green vehicle line-up to reach our shores, check out what’s hot about the new Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupé.

Story: Joshua Varghese