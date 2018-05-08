Mercedes-Benz Expand in Ahmedabad with World-class Facility

The city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat is the latest recipient of a renovated world-class Mercedes-Benz luxury sales facility, Benchmark Cars, combining a modern luxury experience for potential buyers of new as well as Mercedes-Benz Certified pre-owned cars.

Located at a prominent location in Ahmedabad, Benchmark Cars’ state-of-the-art facility is spread across 25,000 sq ft and was built over a period of just seven months, revamped with an investment of Rs 2 crore. It now boasts a display area of 12 cars, with a further five for pre-owned Mercedes-Benz Certified cars. A total of 16 professionally trained staff will ensure superlative customer satisfaction by providing the famed Mercedes-Benz ownership experience.

With this addition, Mercedes-Benz now have a comprehensive retail network presence comprising 93 outlets across 45 cities.