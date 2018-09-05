Mercedes-Benz EQC Makes Début as the Mercedes of Electric Cars

First shown in concept form at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, the time is ripe for Mercedes’ all-electric EQC to bear fruit in a changing market.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQC was revealed to the world as the EQC 400 4MATIC packing an all-electric setup capable of delivering a peak power of 300 kW or 408 PS-equivalent and a range of over 450 km. Built to be the size of the GLC-Class, the EQC electric sport utility vehicle measures 4,761 mm long, 1,884 mm wide, 1,624 mm high and runs a wheelbase of 2,873 mm. The unique styling, however, ensures it looks like nothing else out there.

The sweeping front-end is highlighted by a black panel between the MultiBeam headlamps that infuses a torch-like optical fibre light band. The split single-slat grille looks purposeful and adds to the butch look. The profile looks familiar but is new upon closer inspection. The rear, too, features a pair of tail-lamp clusters that merge into each other across the tail-gate, forming one continuous spread of light. But, this isn’t about styling.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is set to become the first series production all-electric vehicle for the German marque when deliveries commence in 2020, just over a year from now. Underneath it all is an 80-kWh battery pack driving a pair of electric motors, one on each axle, for all-wheel drive capability. The peak output is a formidable 408 PS and a whopping 765 Nm of torque. Acceleration is going to be brisk with a claimed 0-100 km/ sprint time of 5.1 seconds and a top speed is limited to 180 km/h. The range is also a key factor, with Mercedes claiming a driving range of more than 450 kilometres on one charge.

And those 450 km won’t be mundane either, because Mercedes have packed the new EQC with a slew of connectivity, entertainment and safety features. The new MBUX user interface has the integrated Linguatronic making for smartphone assistant-like functionality. This is invoked simply with a “Hey, Mercedes”, allowing access to or information about anything from climate control settings to the weather report. The cabin is appointed with familiar bits seen in other Mercedes models, making for a comfortable environment. However, new touches such as the air-vents and the smart ambient lighting and climate control make for a pleasant cabin from the outset. Apart from the standard advanced safety features, more specific safety features have been employed including the function of tailback detection and predictive speed control. When on a motorway at speed, the information from the sat-nav, the Active Distance Alert, part of the Distronic package, drops vehicle speed to 100 km/h to make life easier.

The new EQC will take on the likes of the Jaguar I-Pace and the incoming Audi e-tron quattro. Price expectations are in that region for now, so you’re looking at an estimated price of about Rs 50-60 lakh. We’ll have to wait for that information closer to dealers getting cars.

Story: Jim Gorde