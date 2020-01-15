Mercedes-Benz EQC Announced

With the Mercedes-Benz EQC, the launch of the EQ brand in India takes shape in the area of electric vehicles to establish luxury electric motoring in India.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC makes its début in the premium luxury electric vehicle market as the first model, the EQC 400 4MATIC. The car will launch in April 2020 and Mercedes-Benz further plan on adding more models with additional services for their customers in the near future.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is a fully electric mid-size SUV. It has a peak power of up to 300 kW (408 hp) and 765 Nm of torque and promises a range of 445-471 km on a full charge. Mercedes also claim a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 5.1 seconds.

‘Restless for Tomorrow’ will be the mantra for Mercedes-Benz in 2020. They feel their customers strongly believe that time is now to explore, experience and indulge. As such, Mercedes-Benz India are undertaking sustainable initiatives in their production facility. By the end of this quarter, 45 per cent of Mercedes-Benz India’s energy requirement will come from renewable resources, thanks to the installation of over 4,000 solar panels. With this, Mercedes-Benz will reduce 2,600 tons of carbon diozide (CO2) per year. With all efforts towards sustainability put together, by 2020, Mercedes-Benz India will be have 75 per cent green manufacturing facility.