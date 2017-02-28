Mercedes-Benz E-Class L Launched

Mercedes-Benz India have launched the all-new W213 E-Class only in long-wheelbase avatar from Rs 56.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The all-new E-Class is here and in ‘L’ guise, no less. With a wheelbase stretched 140 mm more than that of the standard car, and 205 mm more than the previous generation model sold here, the new E offers much more room for rear passengers, apart from a whole host of new features including selectable ambient lighting from a choice of 64 shades, and a dual-panel info-display straight from the S-Class. You also get the 360° camera, Burmester sound and, a first in the segment, reclining rear seats with memory.

The difference between the new W213 E-Class and the L version is 142 millimetres in length and 140 mm in wheelbase. These figures in comparison with the W212 E-Class on sale here in India, are 184 mm and 205 mm respectively. The wheels are 17-inchers with higher profile 225/55 rubber, for a more pliant ride quality. Other than that, it débuts new headlamps with LED light strips providing the customary split between the headlamps. The E is now more in line with the C- and S-Class cars, emphasising the family-look aspect more than ever. The E-Class L is available in one petrol and diesel engine trim each.

The E 200 L packs the 2.0-litre in-line four turbo-petrol engine making 184 PS and 300 Nm, while the E 350 d L gets the big 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel making 258 PS and 620 Nm. Both use the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels.

The new E long-wheelbase, along with long-wheelbase versions of its rivals, was hitherto seen only in the Chinese market but, now, production has commenced at Chakan near Pune making this only the second market in the world. The E 200 L is priced at Rs 56.15 lakh, with the larger, more powerful E 350 d L priced from Rs 69.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).

Catch the full drive review of the new E 350 d L in the March 2017 issue of Car India magazine.

Story: Jim Gorde