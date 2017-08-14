Mercedes-Benz Celebrate 70 Years of Indian Independence With The GLC ‘Celebration Edition’



Mercedes-Benz India have launched a limited edition GLC called the ‘Celebration Edition’ to commemorate 70 years of Indian Independence, which will be available in limited numbers.

The new ‘Celebration Edition’ GLC will be offered with a unique new paint scheme called ‘Designo hyacinth red’. The GLC will also feature the LED logo projector as standard which is fitted to the doors, with the Star icon shadows you on entry and exit of the GLC. The GLC ‘Celebration Edition’ also sees the addition of some sporty touches – such as the exterior mirrors housing being covered in black with a high-gloss finish and the inclusion of the sports pedals inside giving a high quality sporty feel inside. The limited-edition car also sees the addition of various bits of chrome both at the front and rear-end of the car which enhance the aesthetics of the vehicle while also giving it a distinctive look compared to the standard GLC range. The GLC ‘ Celebration Edition’ also gets the Garmin Map Pilot navigation system as standard.

At the launch, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said: “We are glad to launch the GLC ‘Celebration Edition’ to commemorate India’s 70th Independence day and also celebrate the SUV’s overwhelming success in the Indian market since its debut, a year ago. The GLC underscores our philosophy of introducing world-class products from our global portfolio, for our discerning Indian customers. The sporty exterior and interior accessories offered in the ‘Celebration Edition’ enhances the car’s striking appearance. We are positive that the ‘Celebration Edition’ will delight the customers who desire to make the best of every ground. With the launch of GLC ‘Celebration Edition’, Mercedes-Benz celebrates its long-standing relationship with the Indian customers.”

He further added, “Ever since its launch, the GLC has won several hearts and minds and remains a key product in our diversified portfolio. We have seen a growing penchant for luxury SUVs amongst the luxury car customers in India and the GLC is a vital addition to our product offering. GLC has cemented Mercedes-Benz’s strong presence in the luxury SUV segment in India and has emerged as the highest selling SUV in the portfolio. With the launch of the ‘Celebration Edition’, we are confident of remaining the first choice for customers, who desire a sporty and luxury SUV, with class leading performance and uncompromised safety features. We expect the GLC to remain our key volume driver and we are glad that our product strategy has been working well.”

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC ‘Celebration Edition’ is being offered with two engine options, the first being the GLC 220 d powered by the turbocharged 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel motor which develops 170 PS and 400 Nm. The petrol aficionados will have the option of the GLC 300 which is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine which makes 245 PS and 370 Nm. Both GLCs are mated to Merecedes’ nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox, with power going to all four wheels through the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The GLC 220 d ‘Celebration Edition’ is priced at Rs 50.86 lakh while the GLC 300 ‘Celebration Edition’ is priced at Rs 51.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Story: Sahej Patheja