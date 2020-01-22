Mercedes-Benz All Set To Enthrall At Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz India are all set for the 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020 with a slew of offerings being showcased, including the new all-electric EQC.



Mercedes-Benz have an array of exciting products and unique services, and the company wants to showcase their new technology that promises to fascinate its customers. The Mercedes-Benz pavilion will be located at Hall Number 15 and will reflect the brand’s motto for 2020, ‘Restless for Tomorrow’.

The highlight of Mercedes-Benz India’s presence at the 15th Auto Expo will be the unparalleled combination of presenting the best products, innovative technologies and services. The Mercedes-Benz product showcase includes the unveil of the much-awaited A-Class sedan, the launch of the world’s fastest series-production four-seater, the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupé, the new India-bound GLA-Class compact luxury SUV and, of course, the showcase of the ‘EQC 400 4MATIC Edition 1886’ – the forerunner of Mercedes-Benz’s ‘EQ’ product and technology brand. Last, but not the least, the many digital innovations, e-commerce market place for sale of Mercedes-Benz cars, and the much-awaited MBUX interactive exhibition.