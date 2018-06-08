Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe to launch on June 18

Mercedes-Benz have announced that they will launch the AMG S 63 Coupe on June 18. The car is sprinkled with AMG badges, so you know to expect sizzling performance, and the new grille, bigger air intakes and four exhausts sticking out of the rear add to its aggressive appearance. Powering this car is the same 4-litre, twin-turbo V8 that makes 612 PS and 900 Nm of torque, that we saw in the E 63 S $Matic+ – launched last month – mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes-Benz claim that this car will breach 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, and provide a Race Start function so that owners can experience this acceleration without needing to be trained race car drivers. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, while the optional AMG Driver’s package can stretch this to 300 km/h. Although we wouldn’t expect owners of a car as expensive as this to worry about fuel bills, the S 63 Coupe also features a cylinder deactivation system to reduce fuel consumption when cruising.

The opulent interiors, as we would expect, feature expensive materials and surfaces all around, topped off with AMG badges on all the seat backrests as well as on the steering wheel, while the massive 12.3-inch TFT screen displays several vehicle parameters, including oil temperature, lateral and longitudinal acceleration, engine output and torque, boost pressure and tyre pressure.

With an expected price of over Rs 3 crore, the S 63 Coupe will go up against the likes of the Porsche Panamera Turbo and the Bentley Continental GT.