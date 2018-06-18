Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupé Launched



Mercedes-AMG have launched the latest iteration of the S class – the S 63 Coupé. The new car has been festooned with more aggressive styling and packs the 4.0-litre BiTurbo V8 developing 612 PS.



The first S 63 Coupé arrived to replace the CL-Class, and it brought the two-door luxury car into the present. Since then, Mercedes have had several iterations with numerous choices of cylinders and outputs. The S 63 Coupé is the most dramatically different model, with a restyled face and a smaller, more powerful V8 engine.

The new S 63 is immediately more recognizable than its other siblings thanks to extensive styling tweaks, the most prominent being the Panamericana front grille, once reserved for the AMG GT family. Other highlights include a new air-intake which follows the lines of the headlamps, the front apron which Mercedes claims resembles a hovering jet wing, and larger air-inlets. The rear augments the car’s powerful appearance with an updated rear apron and diffuser, and that signature AMG exhaust system.

The stylish character of the S 63 carries forward to the interior. The AMG power sport seats with seat heating offering more support. The seats are embossed with the famous three letters from the Affalterbach based division of Mercedes-Benz which signifies the sporty nature of the car. The car also features a 12.3-inch TFT screen which displays various details such as the oil temperature, engine output, tyre pressure, and more.



Under the hood, the car is powered by a 4.0-litre BiTurbo V8 which develops 612 PS and 900 Nm. Power is sent to the 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system through the new nine-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission. The S 63 can dispatch 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.5 seconds and carry on to a limited top-speed of 250 km/h, which is incredibly impressive for a car that weighs just over 2 tonnes. The optional AMG Driver’s Package raises the top-speed limit to 300 km/h. Being an AMG model the S 63 comes paired with the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs with five options to choose from – Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race, and Individual. The various drive modes alter the character and responsiveness of the engine, while also altering the three-stage ESP system.



The new S 63 Coupé 4MATIC+ has been launched at a price of Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom, India) and is expected to go up against the Aston Martin DB11, Maserati GranTurismo, and the incoming Bentley Continental GT.

Story: Sahej Patheja