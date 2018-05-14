Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster Introduced

A growing Mercedes-AMG GT line-up aims to have one to suit every power need, it seems. The latest to extend the portfolio is the GT S Roadster, a 522-PS drop-top, and the third one in the convertible line-up.

The Mercedes-AMG GT has won hearts and accolades the world over with its back-to-fun-basics approach to sports cars. It looks, feels and drives like few others, and the experience is rather raw and quite rewarding, regardless of which one you have – all the two-doors presently have just the 4.0-litre BiTurbo V8 engine. The introduction of the GT S Roadster comes a few weeks after the introduction of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupé, which made its début at the Geneva Motor Show, and also brought in the ’53’ badging and its accompanying 48-volt set-up, 3.0-litre straight-six engine and integrated starter generator.

Back to the GT S Roadster. The third convertible in the AMG GT range packs a slew of modifications to the engine, suspension and brakes, as well as the design and interior. This slots it in between the 476-PS AMG GT Roadster, and the 557-PS GT C Roadster. The M178 4.0-litre BiTurbo V8 petrol engine produces 522 PS at 6,250 rpm and 670 Nm between 1,900 and 5,000 rpm. It can dismiss 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and get up to 308 km/h.

The GT S also inherits the AMG Ride Control sports suspension with adaptive damping as well as the electronically-controlled limited-slip rear differential, the performance exhaust system, larger 390-mm front brake rotors, the 20-inch rear wheels with 295/30 rubber, and five race modes: Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, and Race.

We hope to see the new AMG GT S in India soon. Click the links to read our reviews of the AMG GT S Coupé and the AMG GT Roadster.

Story: Jim Gorde