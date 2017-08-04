 

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster and GT R Launch Date Announced

AMG GT Roadster (R 190), 2016; Exterieur: designo diamantweiß bright; Interieur: Leder Nappa Exklusiv schwarz/ red pepper;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 9,4 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 219 g/km* AMG GT Roadster (R 190), 2016; exterior: designo diamond white bright; interior:Nappa leather exclusive black/red pepper;fuel consumption, combined: 9.4 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 219 g/km*

The AMG GT R is the highest-performance version of the GT line and is, in essence, a road-going version of the Nürburgring 24-hour race-winning GT3. It is also the current title holder of the fastest rear-wheel-drive car around the ‘Green Hell’.

Mercedes-AMG GT R auf dem Nürburgring. Bei einem von der Redaktion „sport auto“ durchgeführten Test erzielt der AMG GT R mit 7.10,9 Minuten Nordschleifen-Rekord.;Kraftstoffverbrauch AMG GT R kombiniert: 11,4 l/100 km; CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 259 g/km Around the Nürburgring in 7:10.9 minutes: Mercedes-AMG GT R: outstanding Nordschleife lap time for the "Beast of the Green Hell";Fuel consumption AMG GT R (combined): 11.4 l/100 km; CO2 emissions (combined): 259 g/kmNow bearing the Panamericana front grille, both cars look just as mean, but the hard-top R takes things to the next level. Both models are powered by M178 4.0-litre, BiTurbo V8 engine. The GT Roadster makes 476 PS and 630 Nm, whereas the GT R makes 585 PS and 700 Nm. The GT R boasts of a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds, going up to a top speed of 317 km/h.

Watch out for more of both these sports cars in the very near future.

