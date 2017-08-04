Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster and GT R Launch Date Announced

The AMG GT R is the highest-performance version of the GT line and is, in essence, a road-going version of the Nürburgring 24-hour race-winning GT3. It is also the current title holder of the fastest rear-wheel-drive car around the ‘Green Hell’.

Now bearing the Panamericana front grille, both cars look just as mean, but the hard-top R takes things to the next level. Both models are powered by M178 4.0-litre, BiTurbo V8 engine. The GT Roadster makes 476 PS and 630 Nm, whereas the GT R makes 585 PS and 700 Nm. The GT R boasts of a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds, going up to a top speed of 317 km/h.

Watch out for more of both these sports cars in the very near future.

Story: Richie Fernandes