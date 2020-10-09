Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupé Road Test Review

In the present era, nothing makes distancing easier than the AMG GT 63 S’ 639 hp and 900 Nm from what seems like a distilled AMG V8. It can create distances and cross continents in one start/stop.



Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Saurabh Botre

One second, it’s dawdling behind a three-wheeler, seeming stuck in second, and the next, the distance between that mini goods carrier and another one half a kilometre away is dismissed in a matter of seconds; and in one sequence of quick inhale and exhale. This is AMG’s four-door, four-seater GT and it caters to a tiny niche. It is the answer to those who asked for an evolution of a two-door GT Coupé with space for the kids and a few bags and also the answer to another bunch of German four-door coupés. Mercedes, of course, have two; the CLS — the one that started it all — being the first. And it’s a proper coupé roof, aimed squarely at the Porsche Panamera Turbo, Audi RS 7 Sportback, and BMW M8 Gran Coupé Competition. None of them is anywhere near affordable and all of them can do any distance challenges with ease. However, this particular one is a full-bodied AMG that packs some outstanding numbers.

First, the AMG GT 63 S is the fastest four-door car to go around the Nordschleife (or North Loop) at the famed Nürburgring; setting a time of 7:25.41. Second, the claimed 0-100 km/h time of a nip over three seconds is doable, even with a passenger and baggage. And, third, the turbocharged V8.

The 4.0-litre biturbo V8 is the M177 unit; the one with the wet-sump lubrication system, also seen in the C, E, GLC, GLE, GLS, and S 63. It’s not the track-oriented, dry-sumped M178 seen in the two-door AMG GT models. Even so, with 639 hp and 900 Nm, it’s 27 hp up on its siblings and, to put things in perspective, makes nine ponies more than what a theoretical GT 65 would make. Until the AMG GT Black Series arrived, this was the most powerful AMG V8 on sale. It may be 91 hp down on the Black, but it has a full 100 Nm of torque more. And, paired with its nine-speed multi-clutch unit and AMG-tuned 4MATIC+ performance all-wheel drive, that translates into some incredible driveability and acceleration figures.

The AMG GT 63 S dismisses zero to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. But, more impressively, the dash from 60 to 100 takes 1.8 seconds — some overtaking acceleration. It’s quick in any mode, but they’ve done enough to ensure it doesn’t brutalize the senses each time. That brings me to the drive modes and there are quite a few. First is “Comfort” — everything supple, not too firm and the engine responds not urgently but adequately. Then comes “Individual”, which lets each setting — for the engine, transmission, suspension, and steering set-up — to be selected to the driver’s choice. Next is probably the most usable one of all, “Sport”.

The “Sport” mode brings a subtle change to the exhaust sound and a much more evident boost in response; literally. The engine revs are held higher and, thus, it’s far more responsive and eager to pounce. “Sport” can be used all around as it works well in pretty much all conditions. Of course, our test car was loaded with the suspension raise which adds a few critical centimetres to the ground clearance. It was the mode of choice for most part of the drive. The steering wheel weighs up nicely and feels almost direct and very precise while providing excellent feedback. It turns exactly once and stays upright, a full circle to lock on either side, by the way. Changes of direction are swiftly managed; commendably well for a car weighing over two tonnes. But, of course, a hardcore AMG is expected to deliver more.

