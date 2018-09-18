Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupé Introduced

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupé adds to the line-up of Affalterbach’s performance four-door coupé with an entry six-cylinder model.

Following the introduction of the GT 4-Door Coupé range at the Geneva Motor Show this past March, the GT 53, which was the sole in-line six-cylinder model is now joined by its more efficient and lower-powered counterpart. The GT 4-Door Coupé is an model that is more practical and offers two more seats than the AMG GT sports car, and also acts as a sportier alternative to the CLS-Class, the top model of which happens to be the AMG CLS 53, which shares its in-line six powertrain, EQ Boost and all, with the GT 53.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 43, then, gets the 3.0-litre in-line six turbo-petrol with EQ Boost, similar to what is in the CLS and GT 53. In ’43’ guise, the engine puts out 367 PS and 500 Nm, with boost via two-stage turbocharging thanks to one exhaust-driven turbocharger and the 48-volt electrically-powered compressor. It also gets the benefit of electric assist with a 16-kW motor providing 22 PS and 250 Nm in short bursts. The GT 43 uses the AMG SpeedShift TCT 9G, or torque converter transmission, with a nine-speed gearbox, driving the 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. That’s enough for a 0-100 km/h run in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 270 km/h.

The GT 43 also receives the AirPanel active aerodynamics system in the front apron and an extending rear spoiler for improved air flow and downforce at speed. The alloy wheels sport a unique, seemingly old-school design, with several options available to select from. The interior features a mix of sporty carbon-fibre trim, with elegant complementing gloss trim detail. The twin-screen information display has a digital speedo and tacho, with the centre panel serving as the display for the various vehicle systems.

Production for the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé commenced this past week at the company’s Sindelfingen plant. No word on the introduction of the GT 4-Door Coupé in India yet, but with Mercedes’ aggressive plans and product strategy, we doubt it won’t be too long.

Story: Jim Gorde