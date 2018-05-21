Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe and SLC 43 Special Edition Launched



The Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe OrangeArt and SLC 43 RedArt Editions get exterior styling updates and sporty interior appointments. Limited to a total of 25 units the GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe Orange Art is priced at Rs 1.02 crore, while the AMG SLC 43 Red Art Edition costs Rs 87.48 lakhs (ex-showroom, India).

As the name suggests, the GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe OrangeArt comes with eye-catching orange highlights with AMG Line exterior, Night Package and distinctive 21-inch AMG alloy wheels. New bits also include black nappa leather in combination with DINAMICA microfibre and with bright orange piping and grey contrasting top-stitching. The special edition also comes with LED “Intelligent Light system” headlamps with black LED rings. Powering the Mercedes-AMG GLE 4MATIC Coupe OrangeArt is a 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo unit which makes 390 PS and 520 Nm and takes 5.7 seconds to do 0-100 km/h.

The limited edition Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 RedArt is available in the ‘designo selenite grey magno’ paint finish with stylish red accents on the wheels and both the bumpers. The sporty 18-inch AMG 10-spoke alloy wheels are finished in high-gloss black with rim flange painted in red and red brake calipers featuring AMG lettering. The cabin also gets red highlights along with premium upholstery and carbon-fibre effect embossed leather. The Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 RedArt gets a 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine which makes 367 PS and 520 Nm and sprints from 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds.