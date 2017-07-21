Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupé Launched In India



Mercedes-Benz have extended the AMG product portfolio in India with the addition of the new GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé, which has been launched at Rs 74.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé claims to be a combination of a multi-functional SUV and an appealing coupé while also providing a sporty, elegant design with Mercedes characteristics and driving performance.

Under the hood, the new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé is powered by a 3.0-litre BiTurbo V6 petrol motor which develops 367 PS and 520 Nm of torque. This motor is also seen in the AMG C 43 4MATIC, SLC 43, and the larger GLE 43 4MATIC Coupé. It is paired to a nine-speed-9G-Tronic, with power being sent to all-four wheels. The all-wheel-drive configuration is mostly rear biased to provide a dynamic on-road driving experience. The new GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé is also paired with the independent sports suspension based on the multi-chamber air suspension system Air Body Control, with adaptive damping adjustment. The new GLC 43 Coupé also claims to go from 0-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds and onwards to an electronically-limited top-speed of 250 km/h.

Story: Sahej Patheja