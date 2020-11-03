Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé Launched in India

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé has been launched in India starting at Rs 76.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz have begun local assembly of their very first AMG model in India and roll out the new AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé for the Indian market. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé builds on the success of the GLC SUV and will be the 11th model from Mercedes-Benz to be locally manufactured. Mercedes-Benz India’s production facility in Pune has a production capacity of 20,000 units annually, making it the largest for any luxury carmaker in India.

Mercedes-Benz say that the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé combines the elegance of a coupé with the dynamics of a sports car and versatility of the Mercedes-Benz GLC. The 3.0-litre, V6 biturbo engine now puts out 390 hp between 5,500 and 6,000 rpm (23 hp more than the previous model) and 520 Nm of peak torque between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm with a 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. This engine is mated to an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission and comes with a choice of five drive programs: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual. The car is capable of a top speed of 250 km/h and does the 0-100 km/h sprint in a claimed 4.9 seconds.

Highlights on the car include ‘Mercedes me connect’ that offers multiple convenient connect features like remote lock/unlock, car locator, speed monitor, emergency e-Call which are accessible from the customer’s smartphone/tablet. It also features MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), which is an in-car virtual assistant and infotainment system based on AI and ML (Machine Learning) in the luxury car segment. A Burmester sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a selectable AMG performance exhaust complete the package.

AMG Ride Control+ combines the advantages of various types of suspension in one. It is based on the Air Body Control air suspension with AMG-specific Adaptive Damping System (ADS+). This technology comes as standard, is fully automatic, and adjusts the damping electronically at each wheel to suit current requirements.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Rolling out the first-ever locally manufactured AMG from India’s largest installed luxury car production facility is an important achievement for us. This reiterates our strong commitment for the Indian market and our continuous effort towards creating value for our customers. We are confident that the local production of the AMG will further increase the popularity of the performance brand in India and cater to the increasing demand of performance motoring enthusiasts. The local production of AMG gives us a competitive edge in the dynamic Indian luxury car market.”

Piyush Arora, Executive Director, Operations, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “With the rollout of the ‘Made in India’ AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé, we reiterate our commitment to the Indian customers of offering significant local value addition to world-class products in the shortest possible time. Mercedes-Benz India’s production facility is the backbone of our growth narrative in India. A very high level of refinement and implementation of advanced technology and flexible processes ensures Mercedes-Benz’s production quality conforms to the most stringent global standards, and creates a new benchmark in manufacturing for the luxury car industry in India. We are extremely proud to manufacture Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach and now Mercedes-AMG products, all in our state-of-art manufacturing facility.”

Catch a detailed review of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé in the November issue of Car India magazine.