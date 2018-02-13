Mercedes-AMG G 63 Revealed

The all-new Mercedes-AMG G 63 has been detailed ahead of its Geneva Motor Show reveal, sporting a new drivetrain and a new look, too.

Mercedes-AMG have released details and images of the new G 63, now in its second generation after decades of variations of the first model. The recently introduced W464 G-Class receives a lighter chassis, new transmission choices, and even all-new interior, while retaining its distinct styling cues and the essential hardware that made it a capable off-roader.

The key changes outside are the new vertically-slatted front radiator grille, reminiscent of the Panamericana front grille seen on models such as the AMG GT R, GLC 63 and S 65 Coupé. New MultiBeam LED headlamps flank the new grille, while slim new LED tail-lamp clusters adorn the rear. The addition of 22-inch wheels also cannot be overlooked. The design, primarily, looks unmistakable.

While the Mercedes-Benz G 500 uses the 4.0-litre BiTurbo V8 with 422 PS and 610 Nm, the AMG G 63 gets the more powerful version. Up 14 PS and 90 Nm from the outgoing W463 with the 5.5-litre BiTurbo V8, the new G 63 packs 585 PS and 850 Nm, the latter of which peaks between 2,500 and 3,500 rpm. The fuelling system uses direct injection with piezo injectors. The turbochargers are nestled in between the V angle of the cylinder banks for faster response and optimal placement, and the engine also features cylinder deactivation apart from start/stop. Claimed consumption on the combined cycle is 7.6 km/l. The claimed 0-100 km/h dash now takes 4.5 seconds, with the top speed up to 220 km/h, or 240 km/h with the AMG Driver’s Package.

Handling the power is the new AMG SpeedShift TCT 9G with nine gears and dual clutches. It packs multiple downshifting, and, in Sport and Sport+ drive modes, also uses controlled double-declutching. The AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel-drive has a torque split of 40:60 biased to the rear. The off-road reduction gear now has a 2.93 ratio, against the 2.10 ratio from its predecessor, making it more adept at tackling gradients. There are also the three differential locks as before. The ground clearance is now 241 mm.

The new Mercedes-AMG G 63 will have its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in March, with sales commencing on 18 March in select global markets.

Story: Jim Gorde