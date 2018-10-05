Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched



Mercedes-Benz have launched the latest iteration of the new W463 G-Wagen SUV in only its AMG G 63 guise in India. Prices for the new G start from Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom).

The latest Mercedes-AMG G-Class while on the surface looks familiar to its predecessor. The only noticeable changes include the Panamericana grille and the LED DRL surrounds. Dig a bit deeper and you will notice a new ladder-frame chassis which enlarges the dimensions of the SUV for the benefit of more space than the outgoing model (121 mm width, 53 mm length, and six mm height). Only three parts are carried forward from the outgoing model – the muscular door handles, headlamp washer jets, and the spare tyre cover. Inside the new G-Class, you would find the new 12.3-inch Comand display from the S-Class. Each model of the G-Class is assembled by hand at the Graz facility in Austria, and has been so since the first G-Class in 1979. Another major change is that the front now has independent suspension replacing the rigid axle, the rear axle stays rigid.



The new model is 170 kg lighter thanks to a new engine – the 4.0-litre M177 BiTurbo V8 petrol engine replacing the ageing 5.5-litre unit while also developing a colossal 585 PS and 850 Nm. The new car transfers its power through the nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox to all four wheels through the 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The car also has the new AMG Ride Control suspension enhancing its ride capabilities both on- and off-road. The new car accelerates from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 4.5-seconds reaching a limited top speed of 220 km/h but the optional AMG Driver’s package pushes the limit to 240 km/h.



The new Mercedes-AMG G 63 has been launched with prices starting at Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom) without options.

Story: Sahej Patheja