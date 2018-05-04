 

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Launched in India

Mercedes-Benz India have introduced the most powerful E-Class ever, the AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ with a 612-PS BiTurbo V8 petrol engine, at Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom).

Building on the momentum of their ever-strengthening brand, Mercedes-Benz have brought in a car like few others, a super-saloon capable of decimating 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. Unlike the new E-Class introduced in India, the AMG model is being imported as a completely-built-up (CBU) unit and, thus, is only available in standard wheelbase guise, unlike the long-wheelbase locally produced model. AMG carbon-ceramic brakes are optional. Thus, the E 63 S weighs in at 1,880 kg. Given its output, it’s power-to-weight ratio is a stunning 325 PS/tonne.

The E 63 S 4MATIC+ is powered by the hand-built-in-Affalterbach M177 4.0-litre V8 with two twin-scroll turbochargers. The peak output is 612 PS at 5,750-6500 rpm and a huge 850 Nm of torque peaking between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm. A nine-speed multi-clutch transmission distributes the power to all four wheels, with an available ‘Drift’ mode making it essentially rear-wheel drive.

Story: Jim Gorde

 

