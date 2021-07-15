Mercedes-AMG E 53 and E 63 S Launched in India

The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 and E 63 S have been launched in India at Rs 1.02 crore and 1.70 crore (ex-showroom) respectively.

The AMG E-Class models are standard wheelbase models, unlike the lengthened Benz saloon models.

The AMG E 53 4MATIC+ is a first for India and is the second AMG 53 model available here. It is powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six, 48-volt mild-hybrid turbo-petrol that delivers 435 hp and 520 Nm, supplemented by the “EQ Boost” 48V integrated starter/generator (ISG). The EQ Boost adds 16 kW (22 hp) and 250 Nm of torque which helps with starting off, acceleration and coasting, among other things, while also boosting fuel efficiency. An AMG TCT-9G automatic transmission feeds drive to the sport-tuned 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system. The AMG E 53 4MATIC+ can go from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and get up to a limited 250 km/h.

The AMG E 53 doesn’t really face any direct competition, and a major challenge would be from the likes of the Porsche Panamera GTS.

The bigger, badder and hardcore AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ packs the signature AMG biturbo 4.0-litre V8 with 612 hp and 850 Nm. It also gets the 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system but has an AMG MCT-9G multi-clutch automatic transmission to power the 4MATIC+. With that sort of output and four-wheel traction, the AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ can get from 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and up to a limited top speed 250 km/h. There’s also a “Drift Mode” rear-wheel drive mode which lets one enjoy the full manic performance of an essential AMG Hammer-esque muscle-car. The E 63 S goes head-on against the 625-hp BMW M5 Competition and, with the absence of the CLS, even the 600-hp Audi RS 7 Sportback.

The AMG Driver’s Package, optional on the AMG E 53, allows the electronically limited top speed to be increased to 300 km/h and adds a “Race” mode. More kit includes the smartphone integration, Alexa Home and Google Home with Mercedes me connect and Linguatronic voice control and, of course, the AMG Dynamic Select modes. AMG Track Pace, the virtual race engineer, is optionally available for the E 53. The software is part of the MBUX infotainment system. When at a race circuit, it continuously monitors more than 80 vehicle-specific sets of data, including speed and acceleration. Furthermore, lap and sector times are displayed, as well as the respective difference from a reference time. The MBUX Augmented Reality function also allows the ideal line of a stored race track to be displayed on the multimedia display or optional head-up display, allowing the driver to improve lap times with a virtual instructor on board.