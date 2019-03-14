Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupé Launched in India

With the launch of the Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupé in India a Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom), Mercedes-Benz have expanded their portfolio of AMG high-performance offerings.

The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupé marks the arrival of the two-door Mercedes-Benz C-Class with a hard-top for the first time in India. When we drove the C 43 Coupé earlier, we knew it would offer a credible alternative to those seeking a sports car that didn’t breach the eight-figure price barrier. The new AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupé features smooth, two-door styling that looks at classy as it does sporty. The combination of a BiTurbo V6, all-wheel drive and the choice of ‘designo’ customization also make this one of the more practical, everyday sports car alternatives.

The Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupé is powered by a 3.0-litre BiTurbo V6 making 390 PS at 6,100 rpm and 520 Nm peaking between 2,500 and 5,000 rpm. That output is handled by the “AMG SpeedShift” nine-speed torque-convertor automatic transmission and sent to all four wheels with a default rear-biased drive split of 31:69. This helps it to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. The AMG C 43 gets the new MultiBeam LED headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus. Further AMG performance tweaks include shorter shift times, a two-stage speed-sensitive steering, Dynamic Select drive programs, AMG ride control suspension, exhaust system and, of course, an AMG specific sporty interior.

The front sports seats have AMG-specific upholstery, and the user experience is enhanced with the new-generation telematics NTG 5.5 complete with a 10.25-inch high-res display. There is a choice of 64 colours for the ambient lighting, and even a panoramic sunroof.

The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupé is being imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU) in India. However, Mercedes-Benz India are also offering the “Star Ease Compact” package for the new AMG C 43 Coupé for two years/unlimited kilometres from Rs 68,000.

Speaking at the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupé in India, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We have been very successful with our AMG product strategy in India, which comprises a wide array of performance cars under the 43, 45, 63 and the GT range. The response to the AMG 43 range has been amazing since its debut with the AMG GLE 43, and today we give further fillip to the line-up with the AMG C 43 Coupe. Encouraging customer demand in this segment substantiates our efforts to offer newer products in the market. The latest offering in this range, the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupé, features a suave two-door coupe design, athletic character and thrilling performance that promises an adrenaline rush every time one gets behind the wheel. We are glad to introduce this model, especially for the young driving enthusiasts in India as it further cements the Mercedes-AMG brand promise of Driving Performance.

“In 2019, Mercedes-Benz completes 25 years in India and this milestone will be marked with a product and service offensive, in line with our motto of ‘Best Never Rest.’ Our strategy for Mercedes-AMG is to expand the performance segment by introducing high pedigree products with sensual design, which is sure to lure customers and fans of the brand in India. 2019 is going to be an exciting year for us, where we aim to create new firsts, in customer satisfaction and overall ownership experience,” Schwenk added.

