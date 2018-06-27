Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Range First Drive Review

No, we haven’t mentioned Saloon, Coupé or Cabriolet because, as luck would have it, we managed to sample all three! This time, the C-Class Coupé is destined to show up in India.

We were in Luxembourg to drive the new Mercedes C-Class range, and following our review of the new C 200 and C 220 d, here’s what the AMG models are like.

Twenty-three more horses. That’s what is new in the C 43 4MATIC from high-performance arm AMG. The 3.0-litre BiTurbo V6 puts out a full 390 PS. It’s still not the 401 that the E 43 received, but we’ll take it. As with the Benz line-up, the new AMG C 43 now gets the split-slat grille with black mesh seen on the AMG C 63. The new C 63 — revealed only in two-door form — gets the new Panamericana grille first seen on the AMG GT R. The C 43 rear gets a sharper-looking diffuser and a set of dual round end-pipe finishers in black.

Take: One, Doors: Four

The Mercedes-AMG C 43 Saloon was the car I was allotted first. We’d driven the previous C 43 on track in India some time ago and come away impressed with its capability as a sleeper. Basically, it’s a family saloon and an overall fun, all-weather car that delivers on luxury, capability, handling, refinement, and, of course, power. Let’s not forget that 400 PS and thereabouts used to be supercar domain not too long ago and to have this sort of output in a luxury family car is something to be savoured.

The drivetrain comprises the smooth V6 paired to the AMG SpeedShift TCT 9G automatic — a specifically-tuned 9G-Tronic torque converter transmission — and a rear-biased 4MATIC all-wheel drive with a split of 31:69. It feels fantastically balanced and enjoyable to drive, especially if you’re not looking for something overly sporty or cushy luxurious. Just what you need if you want an all-rounder that isn’t one of those crossover SUVs that are filling up the marketplace, not to mention the streets.

Slide in, and the first thing you notice is how the AMG sports seats are comfortable yet add to the excitement quotient. As always, the Dynamic Select offers some interesting drive modes to play around with: Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, and Slippery are on offer. Add the AMG Ride Control suspension to the mix and it’s an enticing prospect. Then there’s the info-console which packs a G-force display, race timer, and even engine data. The AMG flat-bottomed steering wheel looks sharp dressed in matte metal trim and wrapped in a mix of leather and Dinamica fibre, and the red centre-marker atop.

Heading from the airport in Luxembourg and into Germany meant a mix of city roads, highways, speed-limit-free Autobahns, winding hilly roads, and even a taste of wine country as we went through mesmerizing Piesport along the Moselle. The AMG C 43 was effortless over changing elevation, handling straights and bends with a reassuring ease. The addition of the safety systems mean there are more blinking lights around, especially when changing lanes; the Blind-spot Assist hazard triangle in the wing-mirrors lighting up red if a vehicle is approaching.

The sound from the V6 seems subtly entertaining in Comfort and Sport. However, the sign on the Autobahn worked flawlessly as a prompt to switch to Sport+ and turn things up a notch. The car effectively recalibrates itself on the mode change, stiffening up the suspension, firming up the steering feel, dropping a gear or two, and announcing it rather proudly with a roar from the exhaust.

Mercedes-AMG claim the C 43 saloon will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds but what’s just as impressive is the way it accelerates from 80 km/h to 200. Effortless, yes, but, being in Sport+, aurally thrilling as well. More than enough reasons to plaster a smile on your face. This one’s just as good, if not better than the outgoing car, with its 6.2 per cent more power. Or is that 6.3 per cent?

Need to Know – Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Saloon

Price: Rs 75 lakh (estimated)

Engine: 2,996 cc, V6, turbo-petrol

Max Power: 390 PS @ 6,100 rpm

Max Torque: 520 Nm @ 2,500-5,000 rpm

Transmission: Nine-speed, automatic, all-wheel drive

Weight: 1,630 kg

