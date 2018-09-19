Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Surfaces

The entry to the Affalterbach badge has been made more accessible with the new Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC, packing over 300 horsepower from its four-cylinder powerplant.

The new Mercedes-AMG A 35 marks the beginning of a new chapter for AMG, the performance division of Mercedes-Benz. The first A 45 was also the first modern four-cylinder offering from the Affalterbach-based outfit and was then, with their 360-PS 2.0-litre turbo-four, the record-holder for the most powerful road-legal, series-production petrol engine. The 45 motor has, since, been tuned further up to 381 PS. The 35, then, arrives as the first step. It’s the lowest two-digit AMG numeric nomenclature yet, after the C 36 – not counting the C 30 CDI AMG diesel. Nevertheless, it’s a proper hot hatchback. And it launched in yellow!

The AMG A 35 then, gets a new 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a twin-scroll turbocharger, and produces 306 PS and 400 Nm. The torque starts peaking from as low as 3,000 rpm. The drive is sent to the 4MATIC all-wheel drive through an AMG-tuned SpeedShift 7G DCT seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. With a Race Start function, the acceleration is brisk: 0-100 km/h is dismissed in 4.7 seconds.

The 4MATIC is front-biased, but can send up to half the power to the rear axle when needed. The Dynamic Select has five modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual. These settings change many relevant parameters including engine and throttle response. The new AMG Dynamics is a dynamic handling control set-up allowing ‘Basic’ and ‘Advanced’ – assigned to Slippery and Comfort, and Sport and Sport+ respectively. The AMG Ride Control allows for enhanced stability and dynamic cornering. A MacPherson strut front and four-link rear axle handle suspension duties. The three transverse arms, trailing arm, wheel carrier and bearings are from the A 45, and are mounted rigidly to a subframe.

Inside, the MBUX interface is present, offering cutting-edge, high-resolution, full-colour detail to various vehicle functions and the satellite navigation. It even has an Augmented Reality function. The AMG Track Pace app allows monitoring various performance details as well as telemetry data.

The Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC will be presented at the Paris Motor Show with deliveries to follow soon after.

Story: Jim Gorde