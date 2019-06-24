Meaty and Mighty: New Audi SQ8 Revealed

With a torque output of 900 Nm at as low as 1,000 rpm, the all-new Audi SQ8 is bonkers for a two-tonne behemoth.

The all-new Audi SQ8 has finally been revealed, and we are already stumped over the car’s partially revealed performance specs. The new flagship model from the German car manufacturer gets a mighty 4.0-litre V8 turbo-diesel engine together with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology; akin to the SQ7 TDI we’d driven earlier. The primary difference is that the system is further advanced in the SQ8 and brings in a lot of new kit, including a pair of electric motors.

The powertrain is, more or less, identical to the one in the SQ7 TDI: 3,956-cc V8 biturbo diesel engine, 48-volt-based electrically-powered compressor (EPC), active suspension and an electric motor assist. The combustion engine makes a considerable 435 PS and a peak torque of 900 Nm available from just 1,000 rpm, which enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h within 4.8 seconds and go on to an electronically-limited top speed of 250 km/h. The SQ8 is offered with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Among the many abilities of the new Audi SQ8 is its ability to coast at cruising speeds of between 55 km/h to 160 km/h for a considerable duration, this helps in increasing the overall efficiency. Making the whole thing viable is a belt alternator starter (BAS), that allows the engine to fire up much quicker than it would when paired to a conventional starter. Furthermore, the engine’s two sequential turbochargers split duty: one works at lower revs, with lag eliminated thanks to the EPC, while the other gathers steam at 2,200 rpm. This also helps in increasing not just the efficiency of the car but also the power delivery and refinement.

Moving on to the design, the all-new Audi SQ8 gets a new grille Singleframe grille in silver-matte finish, adding to its meaty appearance. It also gets re-designed air inlets which blend well with the front-end of the car. The SQ8 also gets bolder wheel arches and a set of sporty 21-inch alloys. At the rear, there’s a new diffuser in black along with a set of four chrome-finished exhaust pipes.





Step inside, and one will face two touchscreens and the Audi Virtual Cockpit with displays specific to the all-new Audi SQ8. The cabin of the SQ8 looks premium, thanks to the type of materials used. The cabin is adorned with Alcantara leather upholstery with the “S” logo on the seats and the stainless steel pedals.

The all-new Audi SQ8 is laden with features to make the SUV feel even better while driving. An optional suspension pack includes a sport differential and adaptive air suspension, which will enable the car to adjust its height by up to 90 millimetres. Moreover, the 48-volt subsystem also controls the active roll stabilization system that allows the stabilizer tubes to be twisted in opposite directions to aid cornering. This helps in substantially reducing the body-roll produced by this two-tonne behemoth. The car also comes equipped with Audi’s famed quattro all-wheel drive system with a 40:60 drive distribution, as well as four-wheel steering.

Audi will start taking orders in the UK from July 2019, with deliveries expected by September. Prices are expected to start from around £82,000 (Rs 72 lakh approx).

Story: Koustubh Mukherjee

