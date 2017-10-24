McLaren’s New Ultimate Series Coming Soon



British supercar makers, McLaren, have confirmed their plans of adding to their Ultimate Series a car the company claims will be the most extreme, track-concentrated road-car they’ve ever built.

The new McLaren will be unveiled in early 2018 and will be the most extreme car the company has ever built. The last Ultimate Series cars from McLaren were the unhinged P1 and P1 GTR. The new Ultimate Series cars are going to be produced in very limited number and owning one would be very difficult, not to mention expensive. The McLaren P1 was powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 similar to the one seen in the 650S Coupé. The P1 developed 737 PS and 720 Nm but, along with the electric motor, produced a combined 916 PS and 980 Nm of torque. The P1 was limited to just 375 units and there were a few special editions such as the P1 GTR; which packed more power and was limited to 58 units. There were a further five track-only P1 LM cars made for wealthy customers.

We assume that the latest McLaren Ultimate Series codenamed the P15, will pack the larger 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the new Super Series 720S that currently develops 720 PS and 770 Nm. There is also another Ultimate Series in the works which follows the three-seater layout from the iconic and still quick McLaren F1, currently codenamed the BP23.

Story: Sahej Patheja