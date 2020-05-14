 

Maxxis Tyres T Razr Wins A’ Design Award and Competition

Maxxis Tyres T Razr Transformative Tyre wins A’ Design Award and Competition.

The A’ Design Award is an achievement that designers, artists, architects, brands and design agencies worldwide look up to. In the Automotive Accessories and Car Care Products Design Category, 2019-2020, Maxxis Tyres T Razr Transformative Tyre took top honours.

The T Razr was conceptualized in Taiwan in 2018. With dimensions of 656 mm x 240 mm x 656 mm, the T Razr was built to actively detect the driving conditions and transform the contact patch of the tyre to provide optimal traction. The T Razr features a sport mode that improves control on tricky road conditions. Of course, the ‘transformation’ of the tyre does require electricity and that is handled by the charging function in the tyres.

The winners of this prestigious award are scheduled to be honoured at the annual A’ Design Award Gala Night in Italy. This year, it is expected to be held on 28 June at Teatro Sociale Como near Lake Como, Italy.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

