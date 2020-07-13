Max Performance Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Incoming

The all-new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series – the AMG maximum performance model – has been teased and it’s actually closer than we thought at first.

The Black Series models are the absolute pinnacle of AMG high-performance motoring, packing ballistic performance on the edge of reason – compared to the “regular” models that, more often than not, already packs waaay too many horses than the rear wheels can handle. However, the new breed of 4MATIC models with all-wheel drive take cars of the traction aspect.

The latest in the series, after a significant gap – that goes back to the SLS AMG Black Series with a 631-hp naturally aspirated, big, bellowing 6.2- 6.3-litre 6,208-cc V8 – is the AMG GT Black Series. The new one, though, will feature a turbocharged V8 engine for the very first time – the first turbo Black was the mental SL 65 Black Series with a 670-hp 6.0-litre biturbo V12. Though no details have been divulged, save for the efficiency ratings of 7.81 km/l and 292 g/km of CO2, it’s safe to expect a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 with a hot-in-V turbo set-up. Power? Well, although the AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé is rated at 639 hp, it uses the M177 4.0 engine with wet-sump lubrication. We expect the AMG GT Black Series to pack the more extreme M178 dry-sumped unit, seen in the GT R, but turned up from 585 hp to something like 635-650 hp; to take on a certain something from the other side of Stuttgart, perhaps.

The previous Black Series model had a difference of 40 hp – 631 v 591 in the SLS AMG GT, and 60 over the first one (with 571 hp). That said, AMG will want to beat the previous high – though we don’t see 670 being touched. While we don’t believe electrification will play a role – that will make its presence felt in the next all-new made-in-Affalterbach AMG, the SL 73 – we expect fireworks, to say the very least.

Until then, feast your eyes on the new AMG GT Black Series. An aggressive front end, bonnet vents, big rear wing, and a even a roll-cage inside – if you watch the official video below. The AMG GT Black Series will be the swansong and will see out the GT range by around 2022. It should be shown by the end of this year and be launched in 2021, to enjoy a year of sales in limited numbers.

Watch the video here: