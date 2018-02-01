Spec Comparison: Maserati Levante v Rivals

We pit the newly launched Maserati Levante against its primary competition, on paper

The Maserati Levante may have only just arrived but it does so in an arena of stiff competition. True, it’s the first diesel SUV from an Italian brand that’s arrived on our shores, and it does look the part. However, while Maserati get going in India, expanding their network and adding more products to their portfolio, there are more established rivals that have commanded a share of the market and pose a serious threat to this stylish new SUV.

While a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel is rather commonplace in the luxury segment, not every large or premium SUV fits the bill when it comes to sporty styling and price. The Levante packs a credible 275 PS and 600 Nm from its V6, and starts from Rs 1.45 crore (ex-showroom). The all-new Porsche Cayenne only made its global début recently, and a diesel has not yet been popped under the bonnet. That will have to wait. The closest rivals to this Mediterranean challenge, then, are the BMW X6 and the Range Rover Sport.

The X6 was and is the definitive four-door-sports-activity-coupé-crossover-SUV. It was the first of its kind and spawned only two primary rivals: the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé and the Acura ZDX. The GLE Coupé, in India, is only available with an ‘AMG’-badged V6 petrol, and Acura aren’t even here. This means the ‘Sportier UV’ segment is populated by two big names, now three.

The Maserati Levante is the largest here, over five metres long, and reasonably wide and high. Its wheelbase of 3,004 mm is the longest of the three. The BMW X6 xDrive 40d M Sport, the only trim level on offer, is priced at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). It has a signature BMW straight-six TwinPower Turbo diesel engine that delivers 313 PS and 630 Nm, making it the most powerful here. The Range Rover Sport TDV6 Autobiography Dynamic, the highest of five trims on offer, is priced at Rs 1.48 crore, with the entry ‘S’ trim priced at Rs 89.44 lakh, both ex-showroom. All pack the 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel making 258 PS and 600 Nm.

Here’s a table to make things easier:

Parameters Maserati Levante BMW X6 Range Rover Sport Trim Diesel Q4 xDrive 40d M Sport V6D Autobiography Dynamic (5-seater) Price (ex-showroom) Rs 1.45 crore Rs 1.26 crore Rs 1.48 crore Engine 3.0-litre, V6, turbo-diesel 3.0-litre, in-line six, turbo-diesel 3.0-litre, V6, turbo-diesel Max Power (PS/rpm) 275 PS @ 4,000 rpm 313 PS @ 4,400 rpm 258 PS @ 4,000 rpm Max Torque (Nm/rpm) 600 Nm @ 2,000-2,600 rpm 630 Nm @ 1,500-2,500 rpm 600 Nm @ 1,750-2,250 rpm Transmission Eight-speed, automatic, AWD Eight-speed, automatic, AWD Eight-speed, automatic, AWD Torque Split 100% rear, up to 50% front 40:60 front:rear, variable 50:50 front:rear, variable Weight 2,205 kg 2,180 kg 2,134 kg 0-100 km/h (claimed) 6.9 seconds 5.8 seconds 7.6 seconds Top Speed (claimed) 230 km/h 240 km/h 209 km/h Length 5,003 mm 4,909 mm 4,850 mm Width 1,968 mm 1,989 mm 2,073 mm Height 1,679 mm 1,702 mm 1,780 mm Wheelbase 3,004 mm 2,933 mm 2,923 mm Ground Clearance 247 mm 212 mm 278 mm Wheels & Tyres 275/50 R19 315/35 R20 255/50 R20 Fuel Tank 80 litres 85 litres 86 litres Boot Volume 580 litres 550 litres 909 litres

We have already tested the BMW X6 xDrive 40d M Sport and the Range Rover Sport TDV6. Look forward to a full road-test of the Maserati Levante Diesel soon.

Story: Jim Gorde