Spec Comparison: Maserati Levante v Rivals

We pit the newly launched Maserati Levante against its primary competition, on paper

The Maserati Levante may have only just arrived but it does so in an arena of stiff competition. True, it’s the first diesel SUV from an Italian brand that’s arrived on our shores, and it does look the part. However, while Maserati get going in India, expanding their network and adding more products to their portfolio, there are more established rivals that have commanded a share of the market and pose a serious threat to this stylish new SUV.

While a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel is rather commonplace in the luxury segment, not every large or premium SUV fits the bill when it comes to sporty styling and price. The Levante packs a credible 275 PS and 600 Nm from its V6, and starts from Rs 1.45 crore (ex-showroom). The all-new Porsche Cayenne only made its global début recently, and a diesel has not yet been popped under the bonnet. That will have to wait. The closest rivals to this Mediterranean challenge, then, are the BMW X6 and the Range Rover Sport.

BMW X6 xDrive 40d web

The X6 was and is the definitive four-door-sports-activity-coupé-crossover-SUV. It was the first of its kind and spawned only two primary rivals: the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé and the Acura ZDX. The GLE Coupé, in India, is only available with an ‘AMG’-badged V6 petrol, and Acura aren’t even here. This means the ‘Sportier UV’ segment is populated by two big names, now three.

The Maserati Levante is the largest here, over five metres long, and reasonably wide and high. Its wheelbase of 3,004 mm is the longest of the three. The BMW X6 xDrive 40d M Sport, the only trim level on offer, is priced at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). It has a signature BMW straight-six TwinPower Turbo diesel engine that delivers 313 PS and 630 Nm, making it the most powerful here. The Range Rover Sport TDV6 Autobiography Dynamic, the highest of five trims on offer, is priced at Rs 1.48 crore, with the entry ‘S’ trim priced at Rs 89.44 lakh, both ex-showroom. All pack the 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel making 258 PS and 600 Nm.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport web

Here’s a table to make things easier:

Parameters

Maserati Levante

BMW X6

Range Rover Sport

Trim

Diesel Q4

xDrive 40d M Sport

V6D Autobiography Dynamic (5-seater)

Price (ex-showroom)

Rs 1.45 crore

Rs 1.26 crore

Rs 1.48 crore

Engine

3.0-litre, V6, turbo-diesel

3.0-litre, in-line six, turbo-diesel

3.0-litre, V6, turbo-diesel

Max Power (PS/rpm)

275 PS @ 4,000 rpm

313 PS @ 4,400 rpm

258 PS @ 4,000 rpm

Max Torque (Nm/rpm)

600 Nm @ 2,000-2,600 rpm

630 Nm @ 1,500-2,500 rpm

600 Nm @ 1,750-2,250 rpm

Transmission

Eight-speed, automatic, AWD

Eight-speed, automatic, AWD

Eight-speed, automatic, AWD

Torque Split

100% rear, up to 50% front

40:60 front:rear, variable

50:50 front:rear, variable

Weight

2,205 kg

2,180 kg

2,134 kg

0-100 km/h (claimed)

6.9 seconds

5.8 seconds

7.6 seconds

Top Speed (claimed)

230 km/h

240 km/h

209 km/h

Length

5,003 mm

4,909 mm

4,850 mm

Width

1,968 mm

1,989 mm

2,073 mm

Height

1,679 mm

1,702 mm

1,780 mm

Wheelbase

3,004 mm

2,933 mm

2,923 mm

Ground Clearance

247 mm

212 mm

278 mm

Wheels & Tyres

275/50 R19

315/35 R20

255/50 R20

Fuel Tank

80 litres

85 litres

86 litres

Boot Volume

580 litres

550 litres

909 litres

 

We have already tested the BMW X6 xDrive 40d M Sport and the Range Rover Sport TDV6. Look forward to a full road-test of the Maserati Levante Diesel soon.

 

Story: Jim Gorde

 

