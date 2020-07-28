Maruti Suzuki’s Digital Initiatives have Ramped Up

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen Maruti Suzuki’s digital conversion figures improve.

The “new normal” has seen manufacturers starting to think outside the box and embracing the digital space, and Maruti Suzuki have also made moves to turn a majority of their sales process online. As a report in the Times of India suggests, there has been an increase of digital enquiries to the tune of 45 per cent.

The same report says that Maruti Suzuki have digitized 21 of the 26 steps that go into purchasing a car. This includes the paperwork and the payment aspects of the entire cycle. Maruti Suzuki are targetting a fully digitized finance infrastructure next so that buyers can sort out their loans and EMIs without having to leave the safety of their homes. The Maruti Suzuki official quoted in the article did admit though that two important aspects can never be digitized – test drives and delivery.

It is great to see that India’s biggest car manufacturers are not downing their tools in the face of the pandemic but adapting and getting creative with their approach instead.

Source: Times of India